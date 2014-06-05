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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver fell sharply

This week gold and silver fell sharply. The principal reason was the expiry of the June gold future contract on Comex, whose open interest has unwound 120,000 contracts in the last six trading sessions. Some of this has…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold in a fix

Last week the UK's Financial Conduct Authority fined Barclays for rigging the gold price at a gold fix for the disadvantage of a customer and the benefit of the bank's book. This news could not come at a worse time for…

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Martyn White

Silver's time to shine

It is fair to say that silver is seen as gold's poor cousin. As the saying goes, "If gold is the money of kings, then silver is the money of gentlemen". Silver represents second place, never first. It is the medal of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Money and growth

The most common of all misconceptions today is that a weakening currency is fundamental to a healthy economy, or put another way, a strong currency is economically destructive. For decades this has been the fundamental…

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Alasdair Macleod

Technical analysis versus value in gold

At the outset I should declare an interest. In the 1980s I was a member of the UK's Society of Technical Analysis and for a while I was the society's examiner and lecturer on Elliott Wave Theory. My proudest moment as a…

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