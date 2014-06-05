GoldMoney customers returned to the precious metals market with renewed energy this week with silver the benefactor as GoldMoney trading volumes jumped 46% on last week – higher than usual for this time of year. Head of…
This week gold and silver fell sharply. The principal reason was the expiry of the June gold future contract on Comex, whose open interest has unwound 120,000 contracts in the last six trading sessions. Some of this has…
Last week the UK's Financial Conduct Authority fined Barclays for rigging the gold price at a gold fix for the disadvantage of a customer and the benefit of the bank's book. This news could not come at a worse time for…
Gold prices took a little tumble this week prompting continued profit taking by customers with online trader GoldMoney. Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said: 'We had a fairly quiet week as expected with…
It is fair to say that silver is seen as gold's poor cousin. As the saying goes, "If gold is the money of kings, then silver is the money of gentlemen". Silver represents second place, never first. It is the medal of…
The most common of all misconceptions today is that a weakening currency is fundamental to a healthy economy, or put another way, a strong currency is economically destructive. For decades this has been the fundamental…
This week has been a quieter one for customers of online precious metals trader GoldMoney, although the company has reported slightly more buyers with its ratio of buyers to sellers at 1.13. Head of Dealing at…
As global markets continue to see some strange trading, James Turk warned King World News that behind the mainstream media lies, people are suffering. Turk also spoke discussed key events taking place around the world…
At the outset I should declare an interest. In the 1980s I was a member of the UK's Society of Technical Analysis and for a while I was the society's examiner and lecturer on Elliott Wave Theory. My proudest moment as a…
This week started with a severe markdown in gold and silver prices when markets opened in the Far East on Monday morning, taking gold down $12 to $1278 and silver only 12 cents to $19.03. The clue in this was the…