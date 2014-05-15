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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: A very quiet week

Activity in precious metals this week has been extraordinarily quiet, with movements being driven by Ukraine. Last Friday it became obvious that this situation was deteriorating, so gold jumped $30 to $1305 and on…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inequality and Piketty

It is a sign of the times that a 700-page book by an obscure French economist turns out to be a surprise best-seller. Thomas Piketty has been feted by heavyweight Nobel prize-winning economists, such as Paul Krugman,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod - QE is a Proven Failure

Looks like Quantitative Easing isn't going so well. First Quarter GDP growth in the US was negligible. Is it time to step on the monetary accelerator again? Worldwide economies are looking bad. But the Keynesian just…

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Alasdair Macleod

Stagflation and the credit cycle

Stagflation: When the general level of prices rises due to the purchasing power of currency-money falling, instead of price inflation due to a general increase in demand. The credit cycle that normally drives advanced…

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