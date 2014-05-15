This week has been interesting in the physical precious metals market with online trader GoldMoney seeing the battle between bulls and bears played out by its customers. Head of Dealing at GoldMoney, Roland Khounlivong…
While the west ponders precious metals, it is fast being left behind by the eastern hemisphere. As Roland Khounlivong, GoldMoney's Head of Dealing, explains, if you need one good reason to include gold and other…
As global markets continue to see some wild trading, James Turk told King World News that “silver is one of the best buys on the planet today.” Turk also spoke about the extraordinary price inflation the world is…
Activity in precious metals this week has been extraordinarily quiet, with movements being driven by Ukraine. Last Friday it became obvious that this situation was deteriorating, so gold jumped $30 to $1305 and on…
It is a sign of the times that a 700-page book by an obscure French economist turns out to be a surprise best-seller. Thomas Piketty has been feted by heavyweight Nobel prize-winning economists, such as Paul Krugman,…
The shorter week due to Monday's public holiday made for a quieter week's trading for GoldMoney customers. The online precious metals trader reported a drop of around 40% in trading volume compared to last week. Head of…
As global markets continue to see some wild trading, James Turk told King World News that the bullion banks have been getting stuffed on their shorts because of extreme backwardation in the gold market. Turk believes…
Looks like Quantitative Easing isn't going so well. First Quarter GDP growth in the US was negligible. Is it time to step on the monetary accelerator again? Worldwide economies are looking bad. But the Keynesian just…
Gold kicked off the week at just over $1300 before declining to a low of $1278 yesterday. Most of the time prices just moved sideways, drifting lower from time to time to test support. And when support materialised, the…
Stagflation: When the general level of prices rises due to the purchasing power of currency-money falling, instead of price inflation due to a general increase in demand. The credit cycle that normally drives advanced…