Alasdair Macleod - QE is a Proven Failure

May 2, 2014 · Alasdair Macleod

Looks like Quantitative Easing isn't going so well. First Quarter GDP growth in the US was negligible. Is it time to step on the monetary accelerator again?

Worldwide economies are looking bad. But the Keynesian just want to take from the rich and the not so rich and give to the poor and not so poor. Piketty's book is taking the Continent by storm. Karl Marx is making a comeback. Where it will end is anyone's guess, but Krugman is looking 10 years younger. Listen to the interview with the Financial Survival Network.