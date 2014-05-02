Trustees are often asked to source or store gold on behalf of their clients. The reason is straightforward: gold is seen as a safe haven and a legitimate hedge against inflation, as well as being a dependable asset that…
The precious metals market still lacked a clear direction this week as geopolitical concerns with the Ukraine situation remained, but the US Federal Reserve re-affirmed its faith in America's economic recovery. The…
James Turk says the Ukraine crisis can affect the price of gold. Turk says, "Whenever there is global tension, people go to safety, and one of the greatest safe havens of all-time has been gold. It's been money for…
The short holiday week has meant a quiet trading time for British based online precious metals trader, GoldMoney. However with mixed messages coming from the USA and the Ukraine situation, Head of Dealing at GoldMoney,…
Gold is now extremely oversold, with emotional opinion in paper markets unanimously bearish. Traders tell us the 200-day moving average is well and truly broken and the next support level is $1260. However, when gold…
In the two months since my last update on USD Fiat Money Quantity , it has increased by $292bn to $12.861 trillion and is still growing rapidly as shown in the chart below. It is now 70.6% above where it would have been…
As global markets continue to see some wild trading, today James Turk told King World News that Western central banks are going to run out of gold this year. This is one of Turk's most important interviews because he is…
Max Keiser interviews Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at GoldMoney, about the geopolitical situation in Ukraine and its impact on gold and the dollar as the reserve currency. They also talk about the true size of…