Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: How oversold can gold get?

Gold is now extremely oversold, with emotional opinion in paper markets unanimously bearish. Traders tell us the 200-day moving average is well and truly broken and the next support level is $1260. However, when gold…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

FMQ update and valuing gold

In the two months since my last update on USD Fiat Money Quantity , it has increased by $292bn to $12.861 trillion and is still growing rapidly as shown in the chart below. It is now 70.6% above where it would have been…

Read the article