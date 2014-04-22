James Turk describes to King World News exactly how the gold market was manipulated today in light trading conditions. Turk adds that gold now stands at the greatest backwardation it has seen in eight months. This is…
It wasn't meant to be like this: six years of global money-printing should have guaranteed economic recovery. Until very recently, there was hope that finally the medicine was having some effect; but in the last few…
It has been a quiet but interesting week on the precious metals market. GoldMoney customers followed the general trend and the online precious metals dealer saw its trading levels drop by around 40%. Head of Dealing at…
Many decades of Keynesian-inspired economic and monetary corruption have left advanced economies with a legacy of debt and low savings. In a nutshell, that is the problem which is driving us into another financial…
As global markets continue to see some wild trading, on April 14 James Turk told King World News that silver is actually in backwardation, but the Comex casino is not reporting prices accurately. He also included two…
Alasdair Macleod talks about the evidence that China has amassed over 13,000 tonnes of gold, exceeding U.S. Treasury claims, and as such may have cornered the gold market. Listen to the interview with Jay Taylor on…
The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops is the latest book by James Turk and John Rubino. In their first book The Coming Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and…
Gold and silver prices gained modestly over the week, during which the latest FOMC minutes were released. These were generally read to be more dovish compared with the previous month. FOMC members appear from the…
I am often asked whether or not western governments are likely to confiscate gold, and my answer has invariably been on the lines of "unlikely at the moment, because so few people own gold". However given low stock…
The start of this week saw GoldMoney customers following on from last week's profit taking spree on gold, but Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gave them a reason for a U-turn. Head of Dealing at the…