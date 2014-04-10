Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Martyn White

Silver: The Forgotten Metal? - Seminar

Private investors and intermediaries turned out recently to a GoldMoney breakfast seminar to hear about silver and why it's the precious metal's time to shine. Martyn White, Head of European Business Development at…

Read the article

The GoldMoney News Desk

The screaming fundamentals of owning gold

Here's Chris Martenson's mammoth annual report on the fundamental reasons for owning gold. The plethora of systemic risks that make gold a wise investment continue to expand, as does the shocking imbalance between…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Renewed estimates of Chinese gold demand

Geopolitical and market background I have been revisiting estimates of the quantities of gold being absorbed by China, and yet again I have had to revise them upwards. Analysis of the detail discovered in historic…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Chinese shadow banking and commodities

The story that commodities are at the centre of China's shadow banking system has gained prominence in recent weeks. No firm evidence has been presented to confirm the scale of these activities, bearing in mind China's…

Read the article