China could be holding even more gold than previously realised, according to Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at GoldMoney. Mr Macleod believes the country holds more gold that the stated figures suggest, and in fact…
Every once in a while, an Off the Cuff interview is so important that we decide to make it available to the entire public. In this week's Off the Cuff podcast, Chris Martenson and Alasdair Macleod build on the insights…
As global markets continue to see some wild trading, yesterday James Turk told King World News that the record-breaking backwardation in the gold market has literally shocked the shorts and the banks, especially those…
Private investors and intermediaries turned out recently to a GoldMoney breakfast seminar to hear about silver and why it's the precious metal's time to shine. Martyn White, Head of European Business Development at…
Here's Chris Martenson's mammoth annual report on the fundamental reasons for owning gold. The plethora of systemic risks that make gold a wise investment continue to expand, as does the shocking imbalance between…
The gold price continued last week's fall into Monday, which was the end of the first quarter of 2014. Since then having reached a low point of $1278 in New York trading, gold rallied to a high of $1294 on Tuesday…
Geopolitical and market background I have been revisiting estimates of the quantities of gold being absorbed by China, and yet again I have had to revise them upwards. Analysis of the detail discovered in historic…
It may have been Platinum and Palladium's week in terms of performance, but individual precious metal investors such as GoldMoney customers haven't bought into the rise. Head of Dealing at the online trader, Roland…
The correction in the gold price continued this week, falling another $40 to a low of $1290 yesterday. In all, gold has retraced nearly half this year's rise and silver has retraced most of its rise since end-January,…
The story that commodities are at the centre of China's shadow banking system has gained prominence in recent weeks. No firm evidence has been presented to confirm the scale of these activities, bearing in mind China's…