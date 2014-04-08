James Turk interview: Record-Breaking Gold Backwardation Shocking Banks & Shorts

Apr 8, 2014 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

As global markets continue to see some wild trading, yesterday James Turk told King World News that the record-breaking backwardation in the gold market has literally shocked the shorts and the banks, especially those short of the physical metal. Turk predicted this will create a mind boggling move to the upside in both gold and silver.

Turk: "There are so many economic distortions throughout the world today, no wonder so many people are totally confused about what to do with their money. The central planners are hard at work pursuing policies that are destructive to markets. They do not understand or are completely oblivious to the fact that their constant interventions are perverting economy activity... Read the complete interview in King World News.