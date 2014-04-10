China 'has more gold than official figures show'

Apr 10, 2014 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

China could be holding even more gold than previously realised, according to Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at GoldMoney.

Mr Macleod believes the country holds more gold that the stated figures suggest, and in fact consumed 4,843 tonnes in 2013 alone. He raised his estimate after researching Chinese Gold Reports, where he said he found details of the amount of gold vaulted. Read the complete article in The Telegraph.