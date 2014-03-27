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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold’s wall of worry

This week gold fell from a high of $1390, achieved late on Sunday night European time, to a low of $1322 last night before rallying $15 on London's opening this morning. To put this fall in context, the gold price had…

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Roland Khounlivong

Dealing Desk Update: Gold bulls charge back

Last week was a wait and see period for gold ahead of The Federal Open Market Committee meeting this Wednesday, and it didn't disappoint. Janet Yellen surprised the market by suggesting she might raise rates sooner than…

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Martyn White

From ultra-rich to ultra-cautious

The ultra-rich are reassessing their asset allocation. Will high net worth individuals follow suit? Martyn White, Head of EuropeanBusiness Development at GoldMoney, looks at the facts. Read the complete article in…

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GoldMoney Newsdesk

James Turk discusses gold and silver

Click on this link to hear James Turk's interview with Turd Ferguson of TF Metals Report. They discuss gold and silver, the importance of the use of advanced technology to verify the quality of gold bars. James discuss…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold storms through $1350

Last Monday gold ended a week-long consolidation that saw it fall from $1354 to $1329, before rising strongly to over $1370 yesterday. Not only is Asian demand still outstripping mine supply by a large margin, but…

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Alasdair Macleod

The bursting of China’s credit bubble

Errata In the article below despatched on Friday, I inadvertently gave the wrong quantity of gold as the equivalent of 5% of $3 trillion. The correct figure should be about 3,400 tonnes. The figure quoted is for the…

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