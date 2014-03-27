Gold has had a rocky week. Dollar prospects improved and the yellow metal's safe haven status dropped with the escalation of war in Crimea fading in the short term. Roland Khounlivong, Head of Dealing at GoldMoney, the…
Macro events should not negate long-term investment decisions, says Roland Khounlivong, head of dealing at British online trader GoldMoney. "The fact that gold and silver prices are discounted suggests it is opportune…
This week gold fell from a high of $1390, achieved late on Sunday night European time, to a low of $1322 last night before rallying $15 on London's opening this morning. To put this fall in context, the gold price had…
There is a fascinating story from Robert Peston , the BBC's business editor about his interview with Hank Paulson, who was the US treasury secretary at the time of the Lehman crisis. Paulson said that he was told by the…
Last week was a wait and see period for gold ahead of The Federal Open Market Committee meeting this Wednesday, and it didn't disappoint. Janet Yellen surprised the market by suggesting she might raise rates sooner than…
The ultra-rich are reassessing their asset allocation. Will high net worth individuals follow suit? Martyn White, Head of EuropeanBusiness Development at GoldMoney, looks at the facts. Read the complete article in…
Click on this link to hear James Turk's interview with Turd Ferguson of TF Metals Report. They discuss gold and silver, the importance of the use of advanced technology to verify the quality of gold bars. James discuss…
Last Monday gold ended a week-long consolidation that saw it fall from $1354 to $1329, before rising strongly to over $1370 yesterday. Not only is Asian demand still outstripping mine supply by a large margin, but…
Errata In the article below despatched on Friday, I inadvertently gave the wrong quantity of gold as the equivalent of 5% of $3 trillion. The correct figure should be about 3,400 tonnes. The figure quoted is for the…
Gold's safe haven status boosted its price this week, as the situation in Ukraine, and continued economic uncertainty, supported the metal up 1.8% on the week. Whilst the safe haven factor is driving the general market,…