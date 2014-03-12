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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold challenges $1350

From last Friday's close at $1322, gold opened strongly on Monday trading, as high as $1355 before losing two thirds of the rise on Tuesday. On Thursday afternoon (GMT) gold rallied back to challenge the $1350 level.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold in 2013: The Foundation For 2014

The chronological events of 2013 set the background for gold in 2014. It was a momentous year which should ensure a rise in the gold price in 2014. Before 2013 demand for physical ETFs was high. At the same time Asian…

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