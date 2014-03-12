Click on this link to hear James Turk's interview with Andy Duncan of SmartMetals Radio. They talk about James' new book - The Money Bubble, the future of money, and the future of gold. You can also watch the video…
From last Friday's close at $1322, gold opened strongly on Monday trading, as high as $1355 before losing two thirds of the rise on Tuesday. On Thursday afternoon (GMT) gold rallied back to challenge the $1350 level.…
Earlier this week Bill Gross who runs Pimco's bond fund made a conditional case for investing in high-yielding bonds, even though on first cut the yield benefit appears insufficient to justify the extra risk. Put…
As the gold price rose amid safe haven buying from the tension in Ukraine, GoldMoney customers waited out the rush with the bulk of precious metal purchases occurring after the main market moves. Head of Dealing at the…
The rise in the gold price ran into profit-taking on Wednesday. Having risen $160 to $1345 some short-term profit taking is only to be expected, and silver followed suit. The action in silver revolved round the March…
The chronological events of 2013 set the background for gold in 2014. It was a momentous year which should ensure a rise in the gold price in 2014. Before 2013 demand for physical ETFs was high. At the same time Asian…
GoldMoney, the online precious metals dealer, has reported a week in which its customers in the west have resorted to some profit taking following the recent rise in gold and silver prices, with silver taking the…
This week has seen precious metals prices rise strongly, with the bears caught on the hop. The chart below shows gold which at the time of writing has been consolidating under overhead supply in the $1330-50 level. The…
When US money supply measured by M2 stood at $11 trillion in December 2013, I calculate that total broad money of the next largest 50 countries ranked by GDP amounted to the equivalent of a further US$67 trillion at…