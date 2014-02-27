Dealing Desk Update: Civil unrest boosts save haven buying of gold and silver

Feb 27, 2014 · Roland Khounlivong

GoldMoney, the online precious metals dealer, has reported a week in which its customers in the west have resorted to some profit taking following the recent rise in gold and silver prices, with silver taking the biggest hit. However, there has been a small increase in precious metals being stored in its eastern vaults, and trading volumes remained steady.

GoldMoney's Head of Dealing, Roland Khounlivong, said: 'It wasn't surprising that we have seen some profit taking this week given the yellow metal's performance in the year to date. There haven't been any big moves, but silver has dropped back a little, widening the gold/silver price ratio again.

'Economic data was more positive this week which boosted the dollar and added pressure on gold, but this has been counteracted by the fear factor following the violence in Ukraine, and in some parts of Thailand. What happens over the next few weeks in particular with Russia's sabre rattling, will have an impact on the precious metal's price.

'Tomorrow will see some important economic figures out with EMU inflation and US GDP. Next week the focus will be on the UK and European Central Bank meetings on Thursday, ahead of US employment data on Friday.'

GoldMoney has more than 22,000 customers, and stores $1.3bn of precious metals for its customers worldwide.

16:00 27/02/14: Week on week prices: Gold rose 1.35% to $1,333.03; Silver slipped 1.84% to $21.30; Platinum gained 2.50% at $1,447.13 and Palladium, rose just 0.92% to $741.21.

