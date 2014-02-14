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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold soars through $1300

Gold has now rallied over 10% since December 31. This, in the words of one analyst who achieved widespread publicity was meant to be "a slam-dunk sell". Instead, gold has soared through its 50-day moving average as well…

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Alasdair Macleod

China’s gold demand

The China Gold Association this week released estimates for China's "gold consumption" for 2013 at 1,176 tonnes. Furthermore the CGA reported China's own gold production at 428 tonnes. The CGA's figures were…

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Martyn White

Be bold, save in gold

What is the best way to save in money with interest rates so low? Martyn White of GoldMoney suggests a simple way to save money and preserve your wealth. Read the complete article in Business Brief .

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver outperforming

Since Monday financial markets have consolidated following the emerging market currency shocks of the previous week. Safe-haven bonds were strong initially, before tailing off yesterday. Equities started the week badly…

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Alasdair Macleod

Post-Lehman era coming to an end

When Lehman collapsed in 2008, the world stopped while the Fed implemented its plan to rescue America's banks and the world's financial system. This was achieved by making unlimited money available to the banks, and the…

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