The bulls have been back in charge of the gold market this week after US Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen confirmed the Fed will continue to cut its stimulus measures, whilst yesterday's disappointing data on US…
Gold has now rallied over 10% since December 31. This, in the words of one analyst who achieved widespread publicity was meant to be "a slam-dunk sell". Instead, gold has soared through its 50-day moving average as well…
The China Gold Association this week released estimates for China's "gold consumption" for 2013 at 1,176 tonnes. Furthermore the CGA reported China's own gold production at 428 tonnes. The CGA's figures were…
It has been an interesting week for international online precious metals trading platform GoldMoney, which has seen an increase in new gold purchases being stored in its Asian vaults, but a slowing down in the movement…
Since Monday financial markets have consolidated following the emerging market currency shocks of the previous week. Safe-haven bonds were strong initially, before tailing off yesterday. Equities started the week badly…
When Lehman collapsed in 2008, the world stopped while the Fed implemented its plan to rescue America's banks and the world's financial system. This was achieved by making unlimited money available to the banks, and the…
One of the world's largest online precious metals trading platforms, GoldMoney, has experienced the biggest gold buying spree from its customers since last summer. GoldMoney's Head of Dealing, Roland Khounlivong said:…
The second tapering reduction, a further $10bn per month, was announced this week. It was we are told by the news channels fully expected. This is probably the initial reason why US Treasury prices rose on the news,…
Thanks to the Fed's tapering, a wider public is becoming aware of currency instability in diverse economies, from Turkey to Argentina, and India to Indonesia. Indeed, on Tuesday night Turkey raised overnight interest…