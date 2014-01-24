This week has seen some large sell orders among gold and silver customers of GoldMoney looking to cash in their profit; but with more small buyers entering the market, the online precious metals platform has still…
It transpired last week that of the 43-odd tonnes per annum the Bundesbank expects to be returned from the New York Fed only 5 tonnes arrived in 2013. Furthermore, of the 373.7 tonnes stored with the Banque de France…
By December, the most recent month for which statistics are available, the US dollar Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ) had grown to $12.48 trillion. This is $5.05 trillion more than if it had grown in line with the established…
Almost unnoticed, Open Interest in gold futures has taken off spectacularly, increasing by over 35,000 contracts since the beginning of the month, which is shown in the following chart. As a general rule of thumb, an…
A number of readers and bloggers have recently suggested there must be collusion between America and China over the transfer of physical gold from Western capital markets. They assume that governments know what they are…
Before looking at the year ahead, it is useful to look back at the year just passed. This adage is particularly true now because little has changed. Three major markets – stocks, bonds and gold – will again be driven…
Gold and silver prices fell from early highs this week of over $1240 and $20.20 respectively to find good support at $1220 and $19.40. The first hit on the gold price was on Monday, when a large sale order drove the…
The Money Bubble, by James Turk and John Rubino In reviewing this excellent book I should first declare and deal with vested interests. James Turk with his son founded GoldMoney, and as GoldMoney's Head of Research he…
It has been a relatively quiet week, but British based precious metals' trading company, GoldMoney reports there have been far more buyers than sellers as the market sentiment remains undecided on where prices are…
There are two main indices tracked by commodity tracker funds: the S&P-Goldman Sachs Commodities Index and the Dow Jones UBS Commodities Index. According to S&P Indices (which manages both), total assets estimated at…