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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Why the West sells gold and China buys it

A number of readers and bloggers have recently suggested there must be collusion between America and China over the transfer of physical gold from Western capital markets. They assume that governments know what they are…

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James Turk

James Turk - The outlook for 2014

Before looking at the year ahead, it is useful to look back at the year just passed. This adage is particularly true now because little has changed. Three major markets – stocks, bonds and gold – will again be driven…

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Alasdair Macleod

Book Review - The Money Bubble

The Money Bubble, by James Turk and John Rubino In reviewing this excellent book I should first declare and deal with vested interests. James Turk with his son founded GoldMoney, and as GoldMoney's Head of Research he…

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