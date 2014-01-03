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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Time-preference and gold

The future price of gold cannot be discussed without considering its implied discount rate expressed through time-preference. This is the relative desire to own goods at an earlier date rather than later. There are…

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Alasdair Macleod

Precious Metals in 2014

"Now the New Year reviving old desires The thoughtful Soul to Solitude retires" Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam Yes folks, it's that time of year again; but unlike old Khayyam who reflected bucolically on the continuing…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Breaking $1200

This was the week the Federal Open Market Committee decided to start tapering. The result was gold traded below $1200 yesterday for the first time in nearly six months, and silver pulled back to $19.10. The action is…

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Alasdair Macleod

FMQ Update

By November, the most recent month for which statistics are available, the US Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ) had grown to $12.351 trillion. This is $4.96 trillion more than it would be if it had grown in line with the…

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Alasdair Macleod

FOMC, taper talk and the gold price

There is inevitable speculation that tapering might be announced at the FOMC meeting this Wednesday. It should be noted that this is Ben Bernanke’s swansong, and if tapering is to be announced he would probably go out…

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Alasdair Macleod

Value versus momentum and the gold price

For many commentators there are two distinct camps in the gold market: investors in bullion and speculators in the paper market. With the two markets pulling in different directions some dealers think it is only a…

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