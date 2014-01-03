Dealing Desk Update: Buyers take advantage of Precious Metals’ January Discount prices

Jan 3, 2014 · Roland Khounlivong

The past week might have been quiet in the wake of the festive season, but British based precious metals' trading company, GoldMoney has seen some significant buying by its customers keen to take advantage of the falling prices.

All of the precious metals posted gains by the end of the week: Gold rose 2.4% to $1,235.71, Silver up 2.2% at $20.13, Platinum increased 3.3% to $1,409.39 and Palladium gained 3% on the week to $727.75.

GoldMoney's Head of Dealing, Roland Khounlivong said: 'Gold in particular suffered from profit taking at the end of December, but that situation has turned around and we are now seeing some significant buying as our customers move in to take advantage of the lower prices. Although there are many bears in the market there are also plenty of people who look at gold's historic record and still view it as good wealth protection insurance .

'We have seen buyers across all the metals, with some significant purchases of silver being stored in our Brinks Toronto vault. The trend for moving metals out of the UK and Switzerland continues as we highlighted in our year-end figures with the majority going to Singapore. This West to East flow is likely to continue throughout this year as customers diversify their holdings and the appetite for bullion remains more positive in the east.'

