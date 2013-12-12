Is it the right time to buy gold, particularly for retirement purposes? Martyn White of GoldMoney provides us with the answers to some pertinent questions. Read the complete article in Business Brief .
I imagine many GoldMoney customers read much commentary relevant to gold and economics, and come up against Say's Law. Its importance might not be immediately obvious. Jean-Baptiste Say was a French businessman and…
This week has seen a mighty struggle as the bears tried to push the gold price below the $1200 level. However on both occasions the price rallied strongly afterwards. On Comex, Managed Funds' short positions have…
A common misconception in markets about the price of gold is that rising interest rates for a currency will always drive the price of gold down against it. I shall come to market relationships in a moment, but first we…
Last week I drew attention to the ubiquity of technical analysts chasing gold's downtrend in paper markets while blind to the extraordinary events in the physical market. As of this week this is no longer true, with one…
A Banker for All Seasons Part III: John Exter's Detailed Predictions of the Global Financial Crisis and the End of the Fiat Dollar Standard This is the third in a series of essays on the life and works of the late John…
The relationship between gold and commodities is essentially a simple one. If you look at long-term charts of oil priced in gold for example, you find that they have been more constant than oil priced in paper…
This week has been very uncomfortable for long-term gold investors. Trading in derivative markets has become thin, as evidenced by sustained intraday periods of little price movement, with a tendency to drift lower.…
There is considerable disagreement about Chinese gold demand, with delivery figures on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and import/export figures for Hong Kong suggesting the real totals are far higher than those published by…
Based on the monthly figures to 1st October recently released by the St Louis Fed, FMQ jumped $227bn in September to $12,176bn. This puts it $4,819bn and 65% over the long-term exponential trend established between 1960…