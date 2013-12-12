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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Martyn White

Planning for a golden retirement

Is it the right time to buy gold, particularly for retirement purposes? Martyn White of GoldMoney provides us with the answers to some pertinent questions. Read the complete article in Business Brief .

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Alasdair Macleod

The relevance of Say’s Law

I imagine many GoldMoney customers read much commentary relevant to gold and economics, and come up against Say's Law. Its importance might not be immediately obvious. Jean-Baptiste Say was a French businessman and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold and interest rates

A common misconception in markets about the price of gold is that rising interest rates for a currency will always drive the price of gold down against it. I shall come to market relationships in a moment, but first we…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market report: One bullish technical analyst

Last week I drew attention to the ubiquity of technical analysts chasing gold's downtrend in paper markets while blind to the extraordinary events in the physical market. As of this week this is no longer true, with one…

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John Butler

A Banker for All Seasons Part III

A Banker for All Seasons Part III: John Exter's Detailed Predictions of the Global Financial Crisis and the End of the Fiat Dollar Standard This is the third in a series of essays on the life and works of the late John…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold and commodities

The relationship between gold and commodities is essentially a simple one. If you look at long-term charts of oil priced in gold for example, you find that they have been more constant than oil priced in paper…

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Alasdair Macleod

Fiat Money Quantity hits new record

Based on the monthly figures to 1st October recently released by the St Louis Fed, FMQ jumped $227bn in September to $12,176bn. This puts it $4,819bn and 65% over the long-term exponential trend established between 1960…

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