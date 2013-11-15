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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Cooperation between central banks

Zerohedge recently drew attention to the growing level of foreign bank cash deposits , tucked away at the bottom of the Fed's H.8 statement. Foreign banks' cash balances have increased by $518.7bn since September 2012,…

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Martyn White

Why should you buy physical gold?

What are the advantages of holding real gold over currency and 'paper' gold in a portfolio? Martyn White, Head of European Business Development at GoldMoney, explains. Read the complete article in Wealth Management…

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Alasdair Macleod

There’s a liquidity crunch developing

This week an article in Euromoney points out that liquidity in bond markets is drying up. The blame is laid at the door of regulations designed to increase banks' capital relative to their balance sheets. Furthermore,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Finland’s Gold

On Wednesday Finland gave in to public pressure and revealed where she stores her gold reserves. The statement followed a press release by the Bank of Sweden on similar lines released on Monday. The totals (in tonnes)…

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Alasdair Macleod

The adverse effects of monetary stimulation

A number of people have asked me to expand on how the rapid expansion of money supply leads to an effect the opposite of that intended: a fall in economic activity. This effect starts early in the recovery phase of the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold market update: Gold extends its rise

Precious metals, led by gold, consolidated recent gains on Monday and Tuesday morning before moving ahead strongly late on Tuesday during Comex trading hours. Gold has now extended its rise from the recent intra-day low…

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Alasdair Macleod

China and Gold

China is now overtly pushing for the US dollar to be replaced as the world's reserve currency. Xinhua, China's official press agency on Sunday ran an op-ed article which kicked off as follows: "As U.S. politicians of…

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