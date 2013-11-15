Zerohedge recently drew attention to the growing level of foreign bank cash deposits , tucked away at the bottom of the Fed's H.8 statement. Foreign banks' cash balances have increased by $518.7bn since September 2012,…
Gold started on Monday with a continuation of last Friday's fall, bottoming out on Tuesday at $1261 in US trading. From then on the price rallied to close $25 higher at $1287 on Thursday. Sentiment for gold and silver…
What are the advantages of holding real gold over currency and 'paper' gold in a portfolio? Martyn White, Head of European Business Development at GoldMoney, explains. Read the complete article in Wealth Management…
Gold and silver hardly moved beyond a one per cent range all week until the ECB sprung on markets a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday. According to a Bloomberg poll only three economists expected it and sixty-seven…
This week an article in Euromoney points out that liquidity in bond markets is drying up. The blame is laid at the door of regulations designed to increase banks' capital relative to their balance sheets. Furthermore,…
The event of the week was the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which actually said nothing of any substance. This was hardly surprising, given the impending change of chairmanship; however it triggered a rally in the US…
On Wednesday Finland gave in to public pressure and revealed where she stores her gold reserves. The statement followed a press release by the Bank of Sweden on similar lines released on Monday. The totals (in tonnes)…
A number of people have asked me to expand on how the rapid expansion of money supply leads to an effect the opposite of that intended: a fall in economic activity. This effect starts early in the recovery phase of the…
Precious metals, led by gold, consolidated recent gains on Monday and Tuesday morning before moving ahead strongly late on Tuesday during Comex trading hours. Gold has now extended its rise from the recent intra-day low…
China is now overtly pushing for the US dollar to be replaced as the world's reserve currency. Xinhua, China's official press agency on Sunday ran an op-ed article which kicked off as follows: "As U.S. politicians of…