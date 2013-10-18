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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

That US debt ceiling and the Fed

We are now into a second week of a partial Federal Government shut-down, which is causing considerable concern, centred on the Government’s ability to finance its debt and pay interest without a budget agreed for the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Valuing Gold

Recently the GoldMoney Foundation published an article proposing a new measure of money supply, the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), so that a direct comparison can be made between gold and currency, principally US dollars.…

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Alasdair Macleod

The unstoppable growth of US money supply

After all the fuss about tapering, it is worth remembering that central banks can and do expand the money quantity without quantitative easing. Put simply, so long as a central bank decides to hold interest rates at a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Monetary inflation prospects

On Wednesday last the Fed surprised most people by deciding not to taper. What is not generally appreciated is that once a central bank starts to use monetary expansion as a cure-all it is extremely difficult for it to…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold market report Feds announcement

The big event for all markets was the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday that there would be no taper. Before that gold and silver had continued their drift downwards making a mockery of chart support levels, with gold…

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