The news that dominated the week was the eleventh-hour decision by the Republican Party to back down from its game of chicken against the President over Obama-care, the budget and the debt ceiling. The debate now…
This week’s trading has been dominated by the budgetary and debt limit problems faced by the United States. On Monday and Tuesday gold gradually firmed to $1330, before drifting off to a low of $1282 on Thursday evening…
We are now into a second week of a partial Federal Government shut-down, which is causing considerable concern, centred on the Government’s ability to finance its debt and pay interest without a budget agreed for the…
Recently the GoldMoney Foundation published an article proposing a new measure of money supply, the Fiat Money Quantity (FMQ), so that a direct comparison can be made between gold and currency, principally US dollars.…
This was the week when we were reminded of the old tradering adage, that the first market reaction is often wrong. On Tuesday, the morning after the US Government suspended non-essential activities due to the lack of a…
What’s the current market outlook for gold? And what’s the best way to add physical precious metals to a portfolio? Martyn White, Head of European Business Development at GoldMoney, provides us with a general overview.…
After all the fuss about tapering, it is worth remembering that central banks can and do expand the money quantity without quantitative easing. Put simply, so long as a central bank decides to hold interest rates at a…
Gold and silver is little changed on the week, having survived attempts to push gold lower through the $1300 level and silver through $21.25 on Tuesday. Precious metals are not the only markets to be waiting for a new…
On Wednesday last the Fed surprised most people by deciding not to taper. What is not generally appreciated is that once a central bank starts to use monetary expansion as a cure-all it is extremely difficult for it to…
The big event for all markets was the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday that there would be no taper. Before that gold and silver had continued their drift downwards making a mockery of chart support levels, with gold…