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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

No tapering

It was not too surprising that there is going to be no tapering for some very good reasons. The commencement of tapering would have led deliberately to bond yields rising, triggered by an increase in sales of government…

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Alasdair Macleod

Central bank balance sheets

Now that there is growing evidence of GDP growth, we must consider a new topic: the likely effect on central bank balance sheets, using the US Fed as an example. Since the banking crisis the Fed has acquired substantial…

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Alasdair Macleod

The 80/20 rule

Recent statistics are confirming “economic recovery” in the UK and even some of the weaker eurozone states. I put this in parenthesis, because what we are seeing is expanding nominal GDP, which is not the same thing.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Timing is upon us

There is increasing evidence that money is migrating from purely financial into economic activities. Business and retailer surveys all point in this direction. GDP forecasts are cautiously being revised upwards. While…

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Alasdair Macleod

More on bubbles and bricks and mortar

In my last article I concluded there are all the signs of money moving from purely financial activities into assets such as residential property. Conventional thinking is on the lines that we are seeing yet another…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold market report It has been quite a week

It has been quite a week for gold and silver, with gold extending its rally from the 7th August low of $1272 to highs of $1370 and silver from $19.12 to $23.15 in Asian trading last night. The market seemed to be on the…

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