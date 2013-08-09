Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Bubbles and bricks and mortar

Many think that interest rates will increase sometime leading to a significant fall in all asset prices. A version of this logic casts all markets as being overdue a collapse. Another school of opinion rides the wave…

Read the article

John Butler

A Banker for All Seasons Part II

A BANKER FOR ALL SEASONS, PART II: John Exter's Views on Financial Crises, Money Demand and the 'Exter Pyramid' This is the second in a series of essays discussing the life, times and monetary theories of the late John…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Price inflation approaching

There is some evidence in the UK of a pick-up in consumer spending, probably echoed elsewhere. There are two likely factors behind this, the first perhaps being seasonal, aided by the fine weather. The second is less…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The Indian government's gold folly

India has a history of gold ownership, spurred by long-term experience of a weak rupee. Only a fool leaves rupees on deposit, because they usually buy less and less every year. Alternative stores of value, such as…

Read the article

James Turk

Gold backwardation explained

In an interview on 8 July in King World News I noted how gold that day had slipped into backwardation. Since then I have read a lot of commentary on various websites about backwardation, which made clear to me that this…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Untangling gold at the Bank of England

From 2006 the Bank of England’s Annual Report has declared the quantity of gold in its custody, including the UK’s own 310 tonnes. Prior to that date a diminishing quantity of on-balance sheet gold (sight accounts) was…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold derivative distortions

The purpose of this article is to explain how derivatives have distorted gold prices with particular reference to the US futures markets. This will enable us to anticipate the price effect when the distortion is…

Read the article