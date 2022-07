Gold market report The gold price moved sideways

In other news GoldMoney raised a bit of a stink over

One might ask why don’t these bullion banks ramp the price up, forcing a bear squeeze? The likely answer is that they also run unallocated accounts in London on a fractional reserve basis, so are still net short. Only we don’t know how short.In other news GoldMoney raised a bit of a stink over the Bank of England’s gold custody position . Having said they had the equivalent of 505,000 400-ounce bars at the end of February, in an app put up on their website the BoE revised this figure to “over 400,000”. The difference is important, because it suggests that as much as 1,300 tonnes has been shipped out, a quantity similar on our rough estimates bought by private individuals world-wide after absorbing estimated ETF sales, mine and scrap supplies over the same period. Interestingly, no denial was forthcoming, nor any suggestion that the position had not materially changed.

This brings us to the Gold Forward Rate (GOFO), which is still negative. When GOFO is negative, it means the gold lease rate is more than LIBOR, indicating a shortage of gold for leasing and therefore for delivery generally. This is confirmed by stories of large premiums in the Middle and Far Eastern markets. GOFO has been negative for 19 straight days for one, two and three month forwards, which is unprecedented. This unusual situation suggests that the supply of central bank bullion has slowed and the market has become stressed. Either another central bank will have to be persuaded to give up its gold, or the supply crisis will probably become uncontrollable.

