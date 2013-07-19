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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

James Hickling

Paper, not taper

“Bernanke stays course on Fed buying” is the FT website headline this afternoon – with the Fed chairman confirming what we’ve been saying all along: that, in his words, “a highly accommodative monetary policy will…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold versus the money supply

In a recent article I introduced the concept of allowing for the increased quantity of aboveground gold and the expansion of the quantity of dollar currency over time when trying to value gold. The purpose of this…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Madness of the crowds

Crowd psychology and the flow of hot money into and out of asset classes are what make markets tick. Statistical indicators often give a good record of what has just happened, but – as discussed in last week’s piece in…

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Alasdair Macleod

The problem with regulation

It is seems to be universally agreed that regulation is a good thing, ensuring that people are treated fairly by unscrupulous businesses. Regulation is a vindication of state intervention and control. The alternative is…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Fear Index June 2013 the eye of the storm

US M3 is relatively steady at just over $15.1 trillion, following the disinflationary trend of the past few months. Although US M1 and M2 continue to grow, and the Fed has still not relented from its open-ended monthly…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Rage against inflation

Amid all the talk recently about whether the Fed will or won’t “taper”, things have quietly (and not so quietly) been deteriorating in the Middle East. This has been causing something of an oil price tear in recent…

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