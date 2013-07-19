Precious metal prices continue to build a base, with increasing evidence of a shortage of physical metal. In London gold forward rates (GOFO) continue to be negative, which means that the market will pay you more…
“Bernanke stays course on Fed buying” is the FT website headline this afternoon – with the Fed chairman confirming what we’ve been saying all along: that, in his words, “a highly accommodative monetary policy will…
In a recent article I introduced the concept of allowing for the increased quantity of aboveground gold and the expansion of the quantity of dollar currency over time when trying to value gold. The purpose of this…
This week bullion prices began to rise in quiet conditions, with gold rising over 6% and silver by slightly more. Trading patterns have changed, with much of the rise coming during US trading hours, confirming that the…
Crowd psychology and the flow of hot money into and out of asset classes are what make markets tick. Statistical indicators often give a good record of what has just happened, but – as discussed in last week’s piece in…
Western economists have taken a gamble that gold is no longer money, just another commodity. In disparaging gold, we in the West are massively outnumbered and outgunned by China, India, the Middle East and even Russia,…
It is seems to be universally agreed that regulation is a good thing, ensuring that people are treated fairly by unscrupulous businesses. Regulation is a vindication of state intervention and control. The alternative is…
US M3 is relatively steady at just over $15.1 trillion, following the disinflationary trend of the past few months. Although US M1 and M2 continue to grow, and the Fed has still not relented from its open-ended monthly…
Amid all the talk recently about whether the Fed will or won’t “taper”, things have quietly (and not so quietly) been deteriorating in the Middle East. This has been causing something of an oil price tear in recent…
The following is an introduction to a series of essays GoldMoney will be publishing, written by John Butler and Barry Downs, looking at the life and times of John Exter – leader in the fight against Richard Nixon, Alan…