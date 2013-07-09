Physical Gold vs Paper Gold – Waiting for the dam to break

Physical Gold vs Paper Gold – Waiting for the dam to breakJul 9, 2013·The GoldMoney News Desk
Western economists have taken a gamble that gold is no longer money, just another commodity. In disparaging gold, we in the West are massively outnumbered and outgunned by China, India, the Middle East and even Russia, whose governments and peoples are accumulating the gold we do not want.
The disparity in valuation between “us and them” has had the inevitable result of a shortage of physical gold in the West. This poorly-understood and vital geo-political issue has important implications for the international banking system and also for paper currencies themselves.
Alasdair Macleod, GoldMoney’s Head of Research will explain how the markets in physical and paper gold interact and the implications for bullion ownership.
This event will take place on Tuesday 9 July from 8:00am to 9:00am at The Grand Suite, Grand Jersey Hotel in St. Helier, Jersey. A light breakfast will be served from 7.45 am. RSVP to [email protected] to secure your place at what promises to be an insightful morning.
Alasdair Macleod, GoldMoney’s Head of Research will explain how the markets in physical and paper gold interact and the implications for bullion ownership.
This event will take place on Tuesday 9 July from 8:00am to 9:00am at The Grand Suite, Grand Jersey Hotel in St. Helier, Jersey. A light breakfast will be served from 7.45 am. RSVP to [email protected] to secure your place at what promises to be an insightful morning.