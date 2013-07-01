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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Gold’s undervaluation is extreme

The price of gold fell last week to the $1,200 level. The lemming sentiment in capital markets is uniformly bearish, yet every price-drop brings forth hungry buyers for physical gold from all over the world. Even…

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James Turk

Mid-year gold market review

At the beginning of the year, I wrote: “The financial system has become so abnormal, the Fed has to keep inflating to prevent the system from literally going off the rails. But the irony is that eventually the financial…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Wither quantitative easing?

Over the last week-and-a-half we’ve had a very good example of why the Fed and other central banks have no practical alternative to continued money printing. The mere hint that the FOMC would start “tapering” its…

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Alasdair Macleod

The deflationist error

Many people believe there is a significant risk that the Irving Fisher debt-deflation theory of great depressions is still an economic threat today. They overlook the fact that Fisher published his theory examining…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Learning to live with market volatility

It is approximately a month since Japanese monetary policy makers destabilised their financial markets, and triggered instability everywhere else. Emerging-market currencies have been hammered, as have European and US…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Bernanke heading for the lifeboat

It’s an exciting week for “Fedologists” – those successors to the Kremlinologists of the Cold War, who made a living out of analysing what Soviet central planners were up to. Today’s American central planners at the Fed…

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James Turk

Saving real money

Up until the late 1960s, it was considered prudent for everyone to have some savings. By forgoing consumption, savings gave the ability to consume more at a later date through the accumulation of interest income. This…

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