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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The nonsense behind state intervention

Both Keynesians and monetarists believe that increased government spending, or more money injected into the economy, is sometimes necessary. The intervention is in the form of unfunded government spending, artificially…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Fear Index May 2013 The value of gold as money

US M3 rose above $15.1 trillion in April, however monetary growth seems to have slowed down significantly over the past 3 months, despite the Federal Reserve’s continuing to inject over $85 billion a month as part of…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

The stage is set for new gold price highs

The price of gold is hovering just under $1.400 per troy ounce as it consolidates well above its April low of $1.321 per ounce which set the bottom and the current support level. The major resistance level is now at…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why gold is money

It is clear that Western capital markets no longer generally regard gold as money. It has been relegated to the status of a risk asset, useful collateral, or simply a commodity with a history of being used as money.…

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Alasdair Macleod

The geopolitics of gold

Western central banks have got themselves horribly wrong-footed as a result of not adjusting their anti-gold policies to allow for the realities of Asian gold demand. Though their dealings are shrouded in secrecy, there…

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James Turk

Warren Buffett on gold

Wall Street legend Warren Buffett has famously declared that gold is not an investment. He is correct, but he stopped halfway. He did not go on to say what gold really is, perhaps purposefully intending for people to…

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