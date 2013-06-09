Both Keynesians and monetarists believe that increased government spending, or more money injected into the economy, is sometimes necessary. The intervention is in the form of unfunded government spending, artificially…
US M3 rose above $15.1 trillion in April, however monetary growth seems to have slowed down significantly over the past 3 months, despite the Federal Reserve’s continuing to inject over $85 billion a month as part of…
The price of gold is hovering just under $1.400 per troy ounce as it consolidates well above its April low of $1.321 per ounce which set the bottom and the current support level. The major resistance level is now at…
It is clear that Western capital markets no longer generally regard gold as money. It has been relegated to the status of a risk asset, useful collateral, or simply a commodity with a history of being used as money.…
This week the focus has been on Japan, where “Abenomics” is beginning to bite in ways unexpected by the Japanese authorities. Confidence in both bond and equity markets was destabilised, as investors digested the…
The following is GoldMoney contributing author Felix Moreno's interview with famed investor Jim Rogers. We hope you enjoy it. Félix Moreno: Please tell us about your new book, Street Smarts . What was your motivation…
Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog interviews James Turk on the current goings on in the gold and silver markets. James argues that the current mismatch between the strong demand we’re seeing in the physical market versus the…
Western central banks have got themselves horribly wrong-footed as a result of not adjusting their anti-gold policies to allow for the realities of Asian gold demand. Though their dealings are shrouded in secrecy, there…
Wall Street legend Warren Buffett has famously declared that gold is not an investment. He is correct, but he stopped halfway. He did not go on to say what gold really is, perhaps purposefully intending for people to…
It has been an interesting week for gold. On Tuesday, open interest on Comex fell sharply by 6,961 contracts. The action was in the June contract which fell 12,072, only 3,000 of which appear to have been rolled into…