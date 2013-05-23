In January of this year I published a piece on the “fair gold price” in order to demonstrate that, if one was to simply treat the gold of all international central banks as the world’s true, reserve currency – as…
“Exit strategy” is the current buzz phrase among market watchers, with the dollar rallying in recent days and weeks on expectations that all is well with the US economy again, and that the Fed can now start thinking…
A few months ago the German Bundesbank displayed concern about the security of their gold being stored at the New York Federal Reserve. They called for an audit of their holdings, and while that still has not taken…
For the second month in a row US M3 has remained basically flat at just under $15.1 trillion, despite the Federal Reserve continuing its monetary injections of $85 billion per month. The Fear Index slipped slightly to…
This week has seen somewhat reduced volatility in precious metals, with gold ranging between $1,442 and $1,480 and silver between $23.20 and $24.60. The question we would all like an answer to is having consolidated…
Things have cooled off in the gold and silver markets, with the former trading in a range between $1,450 and $1,480, and silver moving between $23 and $24. Both metals sold off early in New York futures trading…
There is a new campaign to end austerity. First, the IMF lets it be known it has second thoughts about it; then we are told the threshold of 90% government debt to GDP which must not be crossed, set by Professors…
The hyperinflation of a currency is typically described as an event, as if one day everything is normal and then the next day hyperinflation is manifest throughout the economy. This description explains, for example,…
This week it transpired that the fall in gold and silver prices achieved the desired effect of shaking some of the bulls out of their positions. This week it transpired that the fall in gold and silver prices achieved…
Gold and silver have staged a decent comeback over the last couple of days, with gold up by around $40 since Wednesday, while silver yesterday recorded its strongest one-day price gain for 15 months – gaining more than…