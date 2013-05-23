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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Gabriel Muelller

From paper reserves to gold reserves

In January of this year I published a piece on the “fair gold price” in order to demonstrate that, if one was to simply treat the gold of all international central banks as the world’s true, reserve currency – as…

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Chris Marcus

The coming run on central bank gold

A few months ago the German Bundesbank displayed concern about the security of their gold being stored at the New York Federal Reserve. They called for an audit of their holdings, and while that still has not taken…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold market report reduced volatility

This week has seen somewhat reduced volatility in precious metals, with gold ranging between $1,442 and $1,480 and silver between $23.20 and $24.60. The question we would all like an answer to is having consolidated…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Fed statement lends support to metals

Things have cooled off in the gold and silver markets, with the former trading in a range between $1,450 and $1,480, and silver moving between $23 and $24. Both metals sold off early in New York futures trading…

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Alasdair Macleod

Goodbye to austerity

There is a new campaign to end austerity. First, the IMF lets it be known it has second thoughts about it; then we are told the threshold of 90% government debt to GDP which must not be crossed, set by Professors…

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James Turk

Will the US dollar hyperinflate?

The hyperinflation of a currency is typically described as an event, as if one day everything is normal and then the next day hyperinflation is manifest throughout the economy. This description explains, for example,…

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