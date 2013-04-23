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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

The GoldMoney News Desk

Physical gold demand surges

After the white-knuckle ride of the last week and a bit, the gold market appears to have calmed somewhat in recent days. The price is no longer falling by triple-digit amounts in single sessions, or gaining significant…

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James Turk

What’s next for gold?

I have found over the span of my 45-year business career that very few axioms remain unchanged over time. What may have been considered as undeniable truths in one decade are often seen as pure folly in the next. One…

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Alasdair Macleod

My Adam Smith Lecture

The following is a transcript of the "Adam Smith Lecture" I gave at a private gathering in London on 19 February. For a long time governments have been redistributing peoples’ income and wealth in the name of fairness.…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Gold sell-off: avoid the bear trap

The gold price has corrected sharply over the last couple of trading days – breaking the strong support zone at $1,550-1,525/oz and heading straight for the next significant technical support point at $1,300. The…

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Alasdair Macleod

Manufacturing prowess based on soundmoney

The ability of a business to maintain accurate and meaningful accounts is undermined by the debasement of the accounting medium, fiat currency. Understand this and you understand the corrosive effects of weak money.…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

‘Monetary policy the only game in town’

“We have always had a position in gold. When you think about the largest central banks in the world, they have all moved to unlimited printing ideology. Monetary policy happens to be the only game in town. I am…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Fear Index March 2013: the Cyprus lockdown

US M3 growth has ground to a halt in February, dropping to just under $15.1 trillion. The Fear Index has also retreated slightly to 2.78%, while its 21-month moving average remains at 2.99%, perhaps a pause for breath…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold price suppression: the game goes on

The slide in precious metal prices has done much to undermine investor confidence, yet the indications are that demand for the physical metals remains strong. This leads many observers to comment that paper gold and…

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