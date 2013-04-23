After the white-knuckle ride of the last week and a bit, the gold market appears to have calmed somewhat in recent days. The price is no longer falling by triple-digit amounts in single sessions, or gaining significant…
I have found over the span of my 45-year business career that very few axioms remain unchanged over time. What may have been considered as undeniable truths in one decade are often seen as pure folly in the next. One…
The following is a transcript of the "Adam Smith Lecture" I gave at a private gathering in London on 19 February. For a long time governments have been redistributing peoples’ income and wealth in the name of fairness.…
The gold price has corrected sharply over the last couple of trading days – breaking the strong support zone at $1,550-1,525/oz and heading straight for the next significant technical support point at $1,300. The…
The ability of a business to maintain accurate and meaningful accounts is undermined by the debasement of the accounting medium, fiat currency. Understand this and you understand the corrosive effects of weak money.…
GoldMoney founder and chairman James Turk was on the Keiser Report yesterday. Covering the second half of the show, James and Max talk about all things money, including gold, Bitcoin and currency wars. They also dive…
“We have always had a position in gold. When you think about the largest central banks in the world, they have all moved to unlimited printing ideology. Monetary policy happens to be the only game in town. I am…
US M3 growth has ground to a halt in February, dropping to just under $15.1 trillion. The Fear Index has also retreated slightly to 2.78%, while its 21-month moving average remains at 2.99%, perhaps a pause for breath…
The slide in precious metal prices has done much to undermine investor confidence, yet the indications are that demand for the physical metals remains strong. This leads many observers to comment that paper gold and…
The sell-off in precious metals gathered pace this week into what is often called capitulation. Money-managers (hedge funds) cut their long gold positions on Comex by 19,044 contracts in the week to Tuesday, 26 March.…