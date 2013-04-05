As said countless times before on this site, QE is permanent. There is no way that central banks like the Fed, Bank of England and others can reverse their expansionary policies or engineer a neat “exit” without tipping…
Precious metals analyst Bill Haynes raised an interesting point recently on King World News. Imagine that in 2005 you told your peers and colleagues about some of the events that we would witness in the next decade.…
The thinking behind GoldMoney’s business model was that there might come a time when prudent savers would want to protect themselves from the twin risks of a global banking crisis and a loss of purchasing power of paper…
Almost certainly prices for goods in Cyprus will rise as a result of its banking crisis, because the imposition of capital controls will restrict imports, leading to supply bottlenecks. In addition residents will no…
The chaos that is Cyprus has mesmerised markets, including for gold and silver. At the time of writing there are signs that markets were beginning to emerge from their hypnotic trance. Bond yields for Greece, Spain and…
Banks are reopening in Cyprus today. But with withdrawals limited to €300 and capital controls ensuring that withdrawals of more than €3,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) from the island aren’t allowed, ZeroHedge…
The world second largest economy is more than interesting from a precious metals buyer’s point of view. This is because China is the world’s largest holder of foreign reserves, with $3.3 trillion – far ahead of the…
The monthly figures for the US dollar components of Austrian, or True Money Supply, for February are now in. TMS plus excess reserves amount to the quantity of money that can be drawn down without notice, including time…
The “Troika” (European Commission, ECB and IMF) and the Cypriot government have reached an agreement on a new bailout deal for Cyprus (one that conveniently doesn’t require Cypriot parliamentary approval, as it’s not…
This week will be remembered for the Cypriot banking crisis, and perhaps the wake-up call it gave to bank depositors. Whichever way you look at it, the clumsy attempt to tax depositors and to paint Cyprus as a…