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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

The GoldMoney News Desk

Breaking the ultimate monetary taboo

As said countless times before on this site, QE is permanent. There is no way that central banks like the Fed, Bank of England and others can reverse their expansionary policies or engineer a neat “exit” without tipping…

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Alasdair Macleod

Danger in bank accounts

The thinking behind GoldMoney’s business model was that there might come a time when prudent savers would want to protect themselves from the twin risks of a global banking crisis and a loss of purchasing power of paper…

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Alasdair Macleod

Cyprus triggers preference for goods

Almost certainly prices for goods in Cyprus will rise as a result of its banking crisis, because the imposition of capital controls will restrict imports, leading to supply bottlenecks. In addition residents will no…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

Banking system heading for the rocks

Banks are reopening in Cyprus today. But with withdrawals limited to €300 and capital controls ensuring that withdrawals of more than €3,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) from the island aren’t allowed, ZeroHedge…

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Przemyslaw Radomski

China disinclined to buy more US debt

The world second largest economy is more than interesting from a precious metals buyer’s point of view. This is because China is the world’s largest holder of foreign reserves, with $3.3 trillion – far ahead of the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Money supply accelerating

The monthly figures for the US dollar components of Austrian, or True Money Supply, for February are now in. TMS plus excess reserves amount to the quantity of money that can be drawn down without notice, including time…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold market report: the Cyprus reaction

This week will be remembered for the Cypriot banking crisis, and perhaps the wake-up call it gave to bank depositors. Whichever way you look at it, the clumsy attempt to tax depositors and to paint Cyprus as a…

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