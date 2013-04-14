James Turk on the Keiser Report talking money, gold and Bitcoin

James Turk on the Keiser Report talking money, gold and BitcoinApr 14, 2013·The GoldMoney News Desk
GoldMoney founder and chairman James Turk was on the Keiser Report yesterday.
Covering the second half of the show, James and Max talk about all things money, including gold, Bitcoin and currency wars. They also dive into Austrian school money theories such as the regression theorem. It starts at around 11 minute 29.
The videos discussed at the end that James shot with Max in France 2 years ago can be found below:
Part 1: John Law
Part 2: Assignats