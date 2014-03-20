Dealing Desk Update: Gold bulls charge back

Dealing Desk Update: Gold bulls charge backMar 20, 2014·Roland Khounlivong
Last week was a wait and see period for gold ahead of The Federal Open Market Committee meeting this Wednesday, and it didn't disappoint. Janet Yellen surprised the market by suggesting she might raise rates sooner than expected which caused a sell-off in the gold market.
However, this trend wasn't seen at GoldMoney, where their worldwide customer base of around 22,000 precious metal investors bucked the market and bought. Head of Dealing at the online trader, Roland Khounlivong, said: 'This week in terms of our buyers to sellers ratio, we saw the largest percentage in favour of buying so far this year. It was clear our customers were waiting for a more favourable price point to enter the market and the fall-out following the FOMC meeting provided that. We also saw a 33% rise in gross traded volumes on the week.
'Gold definitely reclaimed its shine after last week when silver was a more popular choice for our customers. However, the gold/silver ratio has widened further making the industrial metal a good proposition.
'There was a surprise this week when Via Mat Switzerland became the most popular vault location choice for the first time since mid last year, although the Malca-Amit vault in Singapore was still trending.
'We expect some more bargain hunting on the part of our gold bull customers in the coming week as the main market awaits further action from the Fed, and the focus stays on monetary policies.'
GoldMoney has more than 22,000 customers, and stores $1.5bn of precious metals for its customers worldwide.
16:00 20/03/14: Week on week prices: Gold fell 2.8% to $1,331.65; Silver fell 3.6% to $20.48; Platinum also dropped losing 2.2% at $1,442.25 while Palladium, stayed virtually static at $773.27.
