James Turk discusses the money bubble - Interviews

Apr 11, 2014 · James Turk

The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops is the latest book by James Turk and John Rubino. In their first book The Coming Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets, the authors questioned the housing bubble and advised the public to buy gold. The Money Bubble goes one step further: rather than addressing discrete asset classes, it deals with the world's major currencies – and the bubble they represent.

Turk talks about how the current system is way beyond Keynsian, it's virtually certain to end in another crisis. All the signs are there, but few wish to recognize them.

