How gold was manipulated today in light trading

Apr 22, 2014 · GoldMoney Newsdesk

James Turk describes to King World News exactly how the gold market was manipulated today in light trading conditions. Turk adds that gold now stands at the greatest backwardation it has seen in eight months.

This is one of Turk's most important interviews ever because it exposes just how phony the paper gold and silver markets have become. Turk also discussed how this historic backwardation will be resolved in this powerful and timely interview.