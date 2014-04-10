Dealing Desk Update: FOMC meeting puts the brakes on gold profit taking

Apr 10, 2014 · Roland Khounlivong

The start of this week saw GoldMoney customers following on from last week's profit taking spree on gold, but Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gave them a reason for a U-turn.

Head of Dealing at the online precious metals trader, Roland Khounlivong, said: 'We saw a 62% increase in gross traded volume compared to last week with some big value sales from High Net Worth individuals who were cashing in on the rise in gold. Once the FOMC meeting confirmed a more dovish stance and the likelihood that rates will not rise as the market had first thought, our customers put the brakes on their selling.

'With quantitative easing likely to continue for some time, the renewed 'safe-haven' status of gold should see some interesting buy orders in the coming weeks.

'The sell-off was across all the GoldMoney vaults, apart from a small positive influx at Brink's, Canada. Although it was a profit taking week in terms of value, there were still more individual buyers than sellers.

'In terms of the gold/silver ratio, this now stands at 65.50 which makes silver an interesting opportunity relative to gold. With the next week shorter than usual ahead of the Easter weekend we see the only significant data on Wednesday with Chinese GDP.'

GoldMoney has more than 22,000 customers, and stores $1.4bn of precious metals for its customers worldwide.

16:00 10/04/14: Week on week prices: Gold rose 2.6% to $1,319.86; Silver gained 1.5% to $20.15; Platinum added 1.4% to $1,455.24 while Palladium gained just 0.3% to $789.50.

