Dealing Desk Update: Gold suffers with profit taking but platinum gets some interest

May 29, 2014

Gold prices took a little tumble this week prompting continued profit taking by customers with online trader GoldMoney.

Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said: 'We had a fairly quiet week as expected with the public holidays in the UK and US, but actually our volumes were up on last week as we saw a profit taking sell off in our western vaults. Having said that we still have marginally more buyers than sellers with fresh orders coming into our eastern vaults during the week. The positive economic data from the USA and Chinese demand failing to pick up, despite the drop in prices, both weighed on gold's sentiment.

'We also registered some profit taking in silver, but with the gold/silver ratio still high at 66.15 and industrial demand steady, many believe the silver price has room to grow and the profit taking was limited.

'There was some buying interest in platinum from our customers taking advantage of the slight dip in price. The South African mine strikes are entering their fourth month squeezing supplies amid some industry expert predictions that demand could soon outstrip stocks if the strikes aren't ended soon.

'Next week could be a little more interesting for the gold market with some direction likely to come out of key US economic data releases.'

16:00 29/05/14: Week on week performance: Gold fell 3.2% to $1,256.20; Silver lost 2.9% at $18.99; Platinum dropped 2.3% to $1,455.50 while Palladium also slipped 0.5% to $831.15.

