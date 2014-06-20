The Accelerated Crash Course

The Accelerated Crash CourseJun 20, 2014·Chris Martenson
We're facing a future in which the economic growth the world has enjoyed over the past century can no longer continue.
Over-indebtedness, mal-investment, cronyism, manipulation, and misguided policymaking have all certainly contributed to our current predicament. But the principal causes are much bigger. And much harder to address.
Simply put, we're entering an era when it's becoming increasingly difficult to obtain the resources we need - at the cost we need - to power the economic activity we need.
The trends of resource depletion, escalating mining & drilling costs, species die-offs, emptying aquifers, declining energy yields and the like are increasingly pitting the world's 7 billion people (soon to be 9 billion before 2050) against each other in competition for the remaining biomass and minerals that make industry possible. As a result, massive changes to our way of life are in store. No matter where each of us lives.
This brand-new video shines a bright light on these trends and the risks we face as a result. But it also offers hope. If we take action now, while there's still time, there's much we can do not only to reduce our personal vulnerability to these threats, but also to step into this new future with newfound optimism.
