Dealing Desk:Gold comes back into the Safe-haven focus but flows stay east

Jun 19, 2014 · Roland Khounlivong

Gold forged ahead this week, boosted by a weak dollar and rising tension in Iraq re-igniting safe haven concerns.

Dealing Manager at GoldMoney, Kelly-Ann Kearsey said: 'We saw a net sell on gold among our customers this week, although only slightly, as they took advantage of the rising prices and took profit, but others bought amid geopolitical fears. There was also buying interest in platinum as the South African miners strike took a step back. Having thought the end to the strikes was in sight, the unions have now made further demands raising concerns over supply levels.

'The interesting trend among our customers was a big inflow again into Malca-Amit, Singapore and a significant decrease in our vault in Switzerland. This trend of shifting gold from the west to the east has been in play for some time now and we see no sign of it abating.

'The Federal Open Market Committee meeting didn't have much impact on the market, but as the geopolitical risks in Iraq and Ukraine continue, we could see some interesting moves on the gold market in the coming weeks. 'Overall gross trading volumes were around 7% lower from last week, although we'd seen some big jumps in trading in the previous two weeks. There were still more buyers than sellers and silver kept its volatility crown by showing the biggest percentage gains in the week. 'Next week we have US Gross Domestic Product figures and Durable goods which will provide further signposts for where the US economy is heading.'

16:00 19/06/14:

Week on week performance: Gold gained 2.0% to $1,298.00; Silver jumped 4.4% to $20.29; Platinum rose 1.7% to $1,463.60 and Palladium added 1.2% to $834.55.

