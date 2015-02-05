Dealing Desk: Silver glistens and gold slips

Feb 5, 2015 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

It was a quieter week for GoldMoney customers, with the online precious metal trader seeing net selling of gold, and more interest in buying silver, in line with the trend in recent weeks.

Dealing Manager Kelly-Ann Kearsey said, ‘There is uncertainty in the markets, which traditionally has bolstered gold as a safe haven investment. This week has seen data from the US and announcements in relation to the developments in Greece post-election, which has added a little more stability to the overall picture. At the moment, investors are looking to silver for an investment with a quicker turnaround, while gold remains the long-term choice, and we are seeing an overall impact from the changes in the crude oil price.’

Looking ahead

‘The figures that everyone is watching out for are in US payroll data,’ says Kelly-Ann. ‘These figures are a barometer for the strength of the economy, and with continuing speculation about the first interest rate hike in several years, it’s fair to say that there’s a significant level of interest. The other statistics over the next week regard US Retail Sales, again, that’s a significant indicator about the health and prospects of the US economy.

Week on week price performances: 5/02/15 16:00. Gold down 0.3% to $1,260.75, Silver fell 0.5% to $17.06, Platinum rose 2% to $1,1,236.50 and Palladium increased 1.5% to $784.98.

GoldMoney

GoldMoney is one of the worlds leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.

Through GoldMoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. GoldMoney partners with Brink’s, Via Mat, Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.

GoldMoney currently has over 20,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.

GoldMoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. GoldMoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.