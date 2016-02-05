It was a better week for precious metals, with gold and silver hitting new highs for 2016. Last night gold closed at $1155.5 and silver at $14.91, and in early London trade this morning prices opened at these closing…
This week has seen clients selling gold and silver, taking advantage of the impressive gains on both metals. However, many clients have also been purchasing precious metals in order to take advantage of the cheaper…
Last Sunday (31 January) Zero Hedge ran an article drawing attention to the big names in the hedge fund community who are betting heavily that the yuan will suffer a major devaluation any time between the next few…
Gold and silver continued their rise, feeding on the problems facing equities as they try to adjust to the downgrading of the US's growth prospects. There was an attempt yesterday to mark the gold price down from…
This week has seen selling across all metals with the exception of platinum. We have seen more buy orders into the Singapore, Canadian, and Swiss vaults this week. We have seen less of a preference for the UK and Hong…
The month of January has been a wake-up call for complacent equity investors. From the peaks of last year stock indices in the major markets have fallen 10-20%, give or take. On their own, these falls could be read as…
This is not 2008 – at least not for gold What a difference a month makes. As the market reassess growth and asset prices under renewed volatility – and with a more passive response from Central Banks thus far – the…
Gold and silver had a better week, before yesterday afternoon (Thursday), when gold steadied and silver slid 20 cents back below the $14 mark. However, in early European trade this morning gold was level at $1097 and…
This week has seen clients supporting gold and platinum whilst selling silver and palladium. GoldMoney's clients have been buying into the Singapore and Canadian vaults again. There has also been more buy orders into…
Parents will tell you the most difficult questions to answer sometimes come from their children. Here are some apparently innocent questions to ask of economists, journalists, financial commentators and central bankers,…