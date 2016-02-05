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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Shorting the yuan is dangerous

Last Sunday (31 January) Zero Hedge ran an article drawing attention to the big names in the hedge fund community who are betting heavily that the yuan will suffer a major devaluation any time between the next few…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market report: Silver fixed

Gold and silver continued their rise, feeding on the problems facing equities as they try to adjust to the downgrading of the US's growth prospects. There was an attempt yesterday to mark the gold price down from…

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Alasdair Macleod

Surprises in store….

The month of January has been a wake-up call for complacent equity investors. From the peaks of last year stock indices in the major markets have fallen 10-20%, give or take. On their own, these falls could be read as…

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Stefan Wieler

This is not 2008 – at least not for gold

This is not 2008 – at least not for gold What a difference a month makes. As the market reassess growth and asset prices under renewed volatility – and with a more passive response from Central Banks thus far – the…

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Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: Clients Supporting Gold

This week has seen clients supporting gold and platinum whilst selling silver and palladium. GoldMoney's clients have been buying into the Singapore and Canadian vaults again. There has also been more buy orders into…

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Alasdair Macleod

Out of the mouths of babes....

Parents will tell you the most difficult questions to answer sometimes come from their children. Here are some apparently innocent questions to ask of economists, journalists, financial commentators and central bankers,…

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