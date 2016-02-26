It may be too early to say the correction in precious metal prices, which followed an impressive run-up that ended on 11th February, is over, but gold's performance this week has been bullish. On two occasions at least,…
This week has seen a continued high in activity with clients net buying all precious metals. Clients have favoured gold and silver this week; along with with the occasional price dip seen through the week, many clients…
It has become clear to everyone in the financial world that the monetary policies pursued by central banks have completely failed in their objectives. Central bankers carry on regardless, continuing to ride the speeding…
Eliminating cash will also eliminate the checks and balances on banking policy and practice The rhetoric against cash (bank notes and coins) has intensified over the past months. Academics and central bankers are…
After a very sharp run-up in prices last week, gold and silver consolidated these gains, drifting slightly lower over the week. Gold was almost unchanged from last Friday's close at $1236 last night (Thursday) but…
This week has seen an upsurge in clients buying gold and silver, with the preference being gold, as the price remains above USD1,200/oz, providing an excellent opportunity for the use of gold as a wealth preservation…
At a time of growing concern about the global financial system, it is time to remind ourselves why physical gold is so important for the benefit of the nearly three quarters of a million BitGold and GoldMoney customers,…
Gold and silver rallied strongly this week, particularly yesterday (Thursday), following a strong showing in Asian trading. Gold had put on $20 in the Asian session, before putting on another $30 during American hours,…
This week has seen several clients selling gold and silver to take advantage of the extraordinary price gains on both metals. However, as the price increases have continued, we have seen a high interest from clients to…
There is a conflation of three related events that materially alter the prospects in favour of a higher gold price. The change in the outlook for US interest rates has probably put an end to the dollar's four-year bull…