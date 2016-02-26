Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Keep calm and carry on

It may be too early to say the correction in precious metal prices, which followed an impressive run-up that ended on 11th February, is over, but gold's performance this week has been bullish. On two occasions at least,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

On monetary finance and platinum coins

It has become clear to everyone in the financial world that the monetary policies pursued by central banks have completely failed in their objectives. Central bankers carry on regardless, continuing to ride the speeding…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The true role of gold

At a time of growing concern about the global financial system, it is time to remind ourselves why physical gold is so important for the benefit of the nearly three quarters of a million BitGold and GoldMoney customers,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Lift-off!

Gold and silver rallied strongly this week, particularly yesterday (Thursday), following a strong showing in Asian trading. Gold had put on $20 in the Asian session, before putting on another $30 during American hours,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold outlook improves

There is a conflation of three related events that materially alter the prospects in favour of a higher gold price. The change in the outlook for US interest rates has probably put an end to the dollar's four-year bull…

Read the article