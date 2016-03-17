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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The ECB and John Law

Last week, the ECB extended its monetary madness, pushing deposit rates further into negative figures. It is extending quantitative easing from sovereign debt into non-financial investment grade bonds, while increasing…

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Stefan Wieler

Inflection Points

Inflection Points Introduction Gold prices are up between 13% and 23% year-to-date in the major currencies. However, this upward trend started long before the recent price rally. In fact, in a majority of currencies,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold breaks out

Despite a sharp run-up over the last two months, gold's consolidation of previous strength has been a three-week sideways affair. Gold's price started the week at $1260 and as of this morning (Friday 0800 London time)…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold is the only sound money

This article notes that the technical situation for the gold price has sharply improved, to the evident surprise of many mainstream analysts. It discusses possible reasons behind the turnaround, and implications for the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Up, up and away!

Gold has had a good week, breaking out from a consolidation pattern, and heading into new high ground for this year. Silver, which has been left behind, appears to be merely pulled along in gold's wake. As of early this…

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Alasdair Macleod

Brexit and a Hanseatic League

David Cameron, Britain's Prime Minister, has negotiated terms with the other EU member states, which he feels justified to put to voters in an in/out referendum called for 23 June. At this early stage in the campaign,…

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Roy Sebag

Buffett’s Math Trumped by Gold

Buffett’s Math Trumped by Gold "The first principle is that you must not fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool." Richard P. Feynman Introduction Every year, I patiently await the release of Warren…

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