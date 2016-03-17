This week, clients have been buying larger volumes of all precious metals, possibly speculating ahead of the FOMC meeting on Thursday and taking advantage of the lower prices seen through the week. Silver has been the…
Last week, the ECB extended its monetary madness, pushing deposit rates further into negative figures. It is extending quantitative easing from sovereign debt into non-financial investment grade bonds, while increasing…
Inflection Points Introduction Gold prices are up between 13% and 23% year-to-date in the major currencies. However, this upward trend started long before the recent price rally. In fact, in a majority of currencies,…
Despite a sharp run-up over the last two months, gold's consolidation of previous strength has been a three-week sideways affair. Gold's price started the week at $1260 and as of this morning (Friday 0800 London time)…
This week, clients have been selling larger values of all precious metals, possibly speculating ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and taking advantage of the higher prices seen through the week. Conversely, we have…
This article notes that the technical situation for the gold price has sharply improved, to the evident surprise of many mainstream analysts. It discusses possible reasons behind the turnaround, and implications for the…
Gold has had a good week, breaking out from a consolidation pattern, and heading into new high ground for this year. Silver, which has been left behind, appears to be merely pulled along in gold's wake. As of early this…
This week, clients have been net buying all precious metals with some clients taking advantage of the higher pricing to sell their metal. Overall, clients showed a preference for gold and silver this week. It appears…
David Cameron, Britain's Prime Minister, has negotiated terms with the other EU member states, which he feels justified to put to voters in an in/out referendum called for 23 June. At this early stage in the campaign,…
Buffett’s Math Trumped by Gold "The first principle is that you must not fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool." Richard P. Feynman Introduction Every year, I patiently await the release of Warren…