This week has been in favour of the sellers with clients net-selling their silver positions whilst gold positions have remained neutral. GoldMoney's clients have continued to favour the Singapore vault along with more…
It is commonly assumed that the gold price and interest rates move in opposite directions. In other words, a tendency towards higher interest rates is accompanied by a lower gold price. Like all assumptions about…
Rebutting Matt Obriens and the Washington Post's Misguided Attack on Gold It is our mission to rebut any mainstream article that spreads misinformation about gold and/or shows a gross misunderstanding of monetary…
Gold and silver prices rose slightly over the course of this week, with the gold price up $15 to $1235, and silver up 20c to $15.38. London having been closed for Easter Monday, trading in the physical market was…
This week, clients have been selling their gold positions and have been buying or exchanging into silver. GoldMoney’s clients have continued to favour the Singapore and London vaults this week, with less favour being…
There is a widespread and growing feeling that financial markets are slipping towards another crisis of some sort. In this article I argue that we are in the eye of a financial storm, that it will blow again from the…
In the run up to Easter, trading in markets generally has become both volatile and thin. It is usual in these conditions for negative factors to recede from traders' minds, and so we have seen continuing strength in…
Or some reflections to read over the Easter holidays With Japanese and Eurozone interest rates becoming increasingly negative, and the Fed backing off from at least some of the planned increases in the Fed funds rate…
This week, clients have preferred purchasing silver to gold and have been seen exchanging their gold for silver. Many clients were seen seen buying precious metals on Tuesday and Wednesday after taking advantage of the…
Precious metal prices eased ahead of this week's 2-day FOMC meeting, which ended on Wednesday. Gold had drifted $30 lower before recovering it all in a matter of minutes on Wednesday afternoon EST, after the rate…