Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Taking the petro out of the dollar

Saudi Arabia has been in the news recently for several interconnected reasons. Underlying it all is a spendthrift country that is rapidly becoming insolvent. While the House of Saud remains strongly resistant to change,…

Read the article

Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: White Metals Out Shine Gold

This week, clients have been net buying their metal positions; this was seen more so with the increased silver prices. Clients have been speculating the market conditions and chasing the silver price as it increased. We…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Dollar FMQ update

The Fiat Money Quantity continues to rise at an accelerated pace, and now stands at $14.286 trillion. If it had continued to rise at the pre-Lehman crisis pace, it would be standing at only $8.474 trillion, a difference…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Silver stars

The gold price rose strongly on Monday and Tuesday, before drifting lower on Wednesday and Thursday. In early European trading this morning, gold opened slightly stronger at $1230, up $2. Silver was the star performer…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The ECB and shadow banking

Markets have fully adjusted to a financial world which reflects the leadership and management of money by central banks, and are increasingly frightened of any prospect of their control failing. Every time the system…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Firm undertones

The dollar gold price rose this week from Monday's low of $1215 to close last night (Thursday) at $1240, and silver rose from $14.90 to $15.20. Silver's performance compared with gold reflects lower than normal silver…

Read the article