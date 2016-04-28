Saudi Arabia has been in the news recently for several interconnected reasons. Underlying it all is a spendthrift country that is rapidly becoming insolvent. While the House of Saud remains strongly resistant to change,…
Silver continued its stellar run this week, trading as high as $17.60 overnight in Asia on Thursday morning, and in mid-morning European trade today was 24.3% on the year, overtaking gold. Gold finally caught a bid…
This week, clients have been net buying their metal positions; this was seen more so with the increased silver prices. Clients have been speculating the market conditions and chasing the silver price as it increased. We…
The Fiat Money Quantity continues to rise at an accelerated pace, and now stands at $14.286 trillion. If it had continued to rise at the pre-Lehman crisis pace, it would be standing at only $8.474 trillion, a difference…
The gold price rose strongly on Monday and Tuesday, before drifting lower on Wednesday and Thursday. In early European trading this morning, gold opened slightly stronger at $1230, up $2. Silver was the star performer…
This week, clients have been net selling their silver positions. This is most likely due to clients speculating on the market and taking advantage of the higher silver prices seen earlier in the week. Most clients have…
Roy Sebag, CEO of GoldMoney and Founder of BitGold, and Josh Crumb, CSO of Goldmoney and Co-Founder of BitGold, recently sat down to talk with Real Vision Media. Roy and Josh explain how ZIRP prevents retail investors…
The IMF's Special Drawing Rights, the RMB and gold Introduction At the latest G20 meeting, China’s central bank vowed to promote the use of SDRs in the Chinese economy, just four months after the IMF decided to include…
Markets have fully adjusted to a financial world which reflects the leadership and management of money by central banks, and are increasingly frightened of any prospect of their control failing. Every time the system…
The dollar gold price rose this week from Monday's low of $1215 to close last night (Thursday) at $1240, and silver rose from $14.90 to $15.20. Silver's performance compared with gold reflects lower than normal silver…