Roy Sebag & Josh Crumb Interview with Real Vision TV

Apr 14, 2016 · Roy Sebag

Roy Sebag, CEO of GoldMoney and Founder of BitGold, and Josh Crumb, CSO of Goldmoney and Co-Founder of BitGold, recently sat down to talk with Real Vision Media.

Roy and Josh explain how ZIRP prevents retail investors from preserving their wealth, and the foundations of how BitGold uses blockchain inspired technology to provide a currency alternative, backing POS transactions with secure, physical gold. If you don't have a subscription there is a free trial available.

Real Vision is the video-on-demand platform for finance, where the world's best investors share their ideas; in essence, they are the Netflix of Finance. Their content features exclusive in-depth interviews and presentations from the world's sharpest independent analysts, fund managers, geopolitical strategists, economists and investors. Fresh content is released several times each week and subscribers also have access to the ever-expanding video vault. Free from groupthink, agenda, and sensationalism, Real Vision presents its viewers with the very best economic information and financial insight available and then allows them to make up their own minds, and profit from knowledge.

