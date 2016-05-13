Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The Endgame

And how we got here There is a growing fear in financial and monetary circles that there is something deeply wrong with the global economy. Publicly, officials and practitioners alike have become confused by policy…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold tests $1300

On Monday, gold rallied to test the $1300 level, and silver $18.00. Given the sharpness of the move up in the last week of April, it was hardly surprising that some consolidation was in order. Underlying this…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

T-TIP: Salvation or trash-tip?

President Obama weighed into the Brexit debate on his recent visit to the UK, saying that if Britain left the EU, she would be at the back of the queue when it comes to a free trade agreement. If this was intended to…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Dollar down, gold up

Silver continued its spectacular run, and gold had a good week as well. Underlying this performance was a weaker dollar. So far this year, measured in dollars, silver is up 28% and gold up 20%. On the week, gold rose…

Read the article