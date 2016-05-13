In Part 2 of the GoldMoney ® roundtable recorded in Toronto, our panel discusses the history of other items of value—such as salt—and how they fare compared to gold over time. The history and evolution of the banking…
Yesterday, the World Gold Council released its estimate of gold demand for the first quarter of 2016, which compared with supply estimated at 1,081 tonnes. While the WGC collects its figures assiduously, the demand…
And how we got here There is a growing fear in financial and monetary circles that there is something deeply wrong with the global economy. Publicly, officials and practitioners alike have become confused by policy…
On Monday, gold rallied to test the $1300 level, and silver $18.00. Given the sharpness of the move up in the last week of April, it was hardly surprising that some consolidation was in order. Underlying this…
This week, clients have been net selling gold whilst net buying silver, platinum, and palladium. The spot gold and silver highs experienced on Monday may have sparked more selling activity from our clients as they took…
President Obama weighed into the Brexit debate on his recent visit to the UK, saying that if Britain left the EU, she would be at the back of the queue when it comes to a free trade agreement. If this was intended to…
GoldMoney® Founder James Turk, CEO Roy Sebag, CSO Josh Crumb, Head of Research Alasdair Macleod, and Vice President of GoldMoney® Insights Stefan Wieler sat down for a round-table discussion to discuss the history and…
Something’s got to give in the oil market Introduction Crude oil time-spreads have completely dislocated from inventories. Historically, such dislocations have proved to be short lived. We expect that either spot prices…
Silver continued its spectacular run, and gold had a good week as well. Underlying this performance was a weaker dollar. So far this year, measured in dollars, silver is up 28% and gold up 20%. On the week, gold rose…
This week, clients have been net buying gold, silver, and palladium. Wednesday’s FOMC release seemed to spark more buying acitivity from our clients as they took advantage of the lower pricing in advance of the FOMC…