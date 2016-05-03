Goldmoney® Roundtable History & Importance of Gold | Part 1

May 3, 2016 · Roy Sebag

GoldMoney® Founder James Turk, CEO Roy Sebag, CSO Josh Crumb, Head of Research Alasdair Macleod, and Vice President of GoldMoney® Insights Stefan Wieler sat down for a round-table discussion to discuss the history and importance of Gold.

Gold Bullion is the world's oldest asset class and the century's best performing currency. In this brand new GoldMoney Inc roundtable recorded in Toronto, top executives from the company explore the history of gold as currency and how the banking system evolved over time. Participating in the discussion, from left to right: Alasdair Macleod, Roy Sebag, James Turk, Josh Crumb, and Stefan Wieler.

