Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Testing support levels

Gold and silver prices started the week at a low point, with gold touching $1200. Round numbers such as this can take on an importance for traders. Silver found support at $15.90 before rallying, but on Wednesday,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Gold – a reasonable correction?

Gold weakened during May by about $100, from a high point of $1300 to a low of $1200. This, for technical analysts, is entirely within the normal correction zone of a third to two-thirds of the previous rise, which…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs consolidating further

Gold and silver drifted lower this week, dollar prices falling approximately 2.5% and 1.5% respectively. It is a continuation of the previous week’s trend, which saw larger falls. To date, from 1st January the dollar…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Regulation – the hidden curse

Regulations are nearly always introduced with the best intentions. In financial services, they aim to stop unscrupulous brokers and banks from ripping off the public through bad practices. Manufacturers are banned from…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Interest rate scare

Gold and silver had a down week, correcting some of their overbought condition. Gold fell from Monday’s peak of $1288 to a low point yesterday (Thursday) of $1245, and silver from $17.40 to $16.35. Both metals rallied…

Read the article

Kelly-Ann Kearsey

Dealing Desk: Hawkish Tone Shakes Market

This week, clients have been net buying in silver and palladium, whilst net selling gold and platinum. Clients have been speculating the market and have been taking advantage of the price reduction as silver dipped…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The Eurozone is the greatest danger

World-wide, markets are horribly distorted, which spells danger not only to investors, but to businesses and their employees as well, because it is impossible to allocate capital efficiently in this financial…

Read the article

Geoffroy Buffetrille

Dealing Desk: May you hold the cup?

This week, clients have been net buying gold whilst net selling silver, platinum, and palladium. GoldMoney’s clients have favoured Hong Kong and Singapore vaults this week with less preference being shown for the London…

Read the article