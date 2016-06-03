Gold and silver prices started the week at a low point, with gold touching $1200. Round numbers such as this can take on an importance for traders. Silver found support at $15.90 before rallying, but on Wednesday,…
This week, clients have continued to net buy silver and platinum, whilst net selling gold and palladium. Clients have been taking advantage of the lower pricing on precious metals, particularly silver and platinum.…
Gold weakened during May by about $100, from a high point of $1300 to a low of $1200. This, for technical analysts, is entirely within the normal correction zone of a third to two-thirds of the previous rise, which…
Gold and silver drifted lower this week, dollar prices falling approximately 2.5% and 1.5% respectively. It is a continuation of the previous week’s trend, which saw larger falls. To date, from 1st January the dollar…
This week, clients have continued to net buy silver and platinum, whilst net selling gold and palladium. Clients have been seen taking advantage of the lower pricing on precious metals as silver still remains below…
Regulations are nearly always introduced with the best intentions. In financial services, they aim to stop unscrupulous brokers and banks from ripping off the public through bad practices. Manufacturers are banned from…
Gold and silver had a down week, correcting some of their overbought condition. Gold fell from Monday’s peak of $1288 to a low point yesterday (Thursday) of $1245, and silver from $17.40 to $16.35. Both metals rallied…
This week, clients have been net buying in silver and palladium, whilst net selling gold and platinum. Clients have been speculating the market and have been taking advantage of the price reduction as silver dipped…
World-wide, markets are horribly distorted, which spells danger not only to investors, but to businesses and their employees as well, because it is impossible to allocate capital efficiently in this financial…
This week, clients have been net buying gold whilst net selling silver, platinum, and palladium. GoldMoney’s clients have favoured Hong Kong and Singapore vaults this week with less preference being shown for the London…