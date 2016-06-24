What the leave vote means for gold going forward Introduction In the Referendum of the United Kingdom's membership of the European Union, 52% voted for leave, causing shockwaves through financial markets and a rally in…
The collective decision of the British electorate is to reject the recommendation of its government, excepting those of its few dissenting ministers, that Britain should remain in Europe. It is a signal failure of…
Goldmoney Presents The Keisers Live on Stage Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, hosts of the Keiser Report, joined Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag and chief strategy officer Josh Crumb for a lively discussion about gold ownership,…
This week, clients have been net selling gold and silver whilst net buying platinum and palladium. Clients have been speculating on the market conditions ahead of the Brexit referendum. There has been increase in client…
Precious metals had a strong performance this week, so much so that yesterday gold soared through the $1308 level, long regarded as the technical point which confirms, once breached, that the bear market is over. Having…
This week, clients have been net selling gold, silver, and platinum. Clients have been speculating on the market conditions with the FOMC statement being released on Wednesday and ahead of the Brexit referendum. Clients…
Brexit is not the most important problem facing markets, it is mounting problems in the European banks. But before looking at that systemic issue, I will summarise the Brexit position, from the trenches, in the last few…
Gold and silver enjoyed a strong recovery in the wake of an atrocious jobs report last Friday. Gold and silver prices were given further upside momentum when Janet Yellen, speaking at the World Affairs Council in…
The British have recently seen two unpleasant examples of the cost of pension fund deficits. A deficit at British Steel, estimated to be about £485m, was followed by a deficit at British Home Stores of £571m. In both…
This week, clients have continued to net buy silver and platinum, whilst net selling gold and palladium. Clients have been taking advantage of the lower pricing of silver and platinum. Silver had experienced lows of…