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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The consequences of leaving the party

The collective decision of the British electorate is to reject the recommendation of its government, excepting those of its few dissenting ministers, that Britain should remain in Europe. It is a signal failure of…

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Alasdair Macleod

Brexit is getting the blame

Brexit is not the most important problem facing markets, it is mounting problems in the European banks. But before looking at that systemic issue, I will summarise the Brexit position, from the trenches, in the last few…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Sharp recovery

Gold and silver enjoyed a strong recovery in the wake of an atrocious jobs report last Friday. Gold and silver prices were given further upside momentum when Janet Yellen, speaking at the World Affairs Council in…

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Alasdair Macleod

The pensions mess: can gold help?

The British have recently seen two unpleasant examples of the cost of pension fund deficits. A deficit at British Steel, estimated to be about £485m, was followed by a deficit at British Home Stores of £571m. In both…

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