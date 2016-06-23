Dealing Desk: Brexit Discussions Control Precious Metals

Jun 23, 2016 · Kelly-Ann Kearsey

This week, clients have been net selling gold and silver whilst net buying platinum and palladium.

Clients have been speculating on the market conditions ahead of the Brexit referendum. There has been increase in client buying activity this afternoon especially as we draw closer to the releasing of the results.

Goldmoney’s clients have favoured the Singapore vaults this week with less preference being shown for the London vault.

Kelly-Ann Kearsey, Dealing Manager at Goldmoney said that gold hovered near its lowest in over a week on Wednesday as Asian stocks rose; this followed into Thursday, as gold touched a two-week low in advance of the much anticipated Brexit referendum. The final decision will be announced tomorrow as to whether the UK will stay or leave the European Union.

Should the UK vote to leave the European Union, more pressure will be put on the global economy, giving support to bullion’s safe-haven appeal, which was also a possible support for the gold price last week being above USD1,300/oz.

The opinion polls conducted immediately prior to the polling stations opening suggested that a ‘Bremain’ is more likely than a ‘Brexit’ which is a likely cause behind the retreat in price this week. Should they vote to keep the UK within the EU, volatility of the precious metals could well increase.

Looking forwards into next week, we can expect to see the US GDP figures being released on Tuesday and Janet Yellen from the FOMC will also be speaking on Wednesday. After the referendum in the UK, this could be the next data to either give support or suppress the precious metals.

23/06/16 16:00. Gold lost 3.8% to $1,263.30, Silver decreased 2.6% to $17.30, Platinum fell 1.8% to $966.65 and Palladium increased 5.4% to $563.45 Gold/Silver ratio: 73

Goldmoney

Goldmoney is one of the world’s leading providers of physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for private and corporate customers, allowing users to buy precious metals online. The easy to use website makes investing in gold and other precious metals accessible 24/7.



Through Goldmoney’s non-bank vault operators, physical precious metals can be stored worldwide, outside of the banking system in the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada. Goldmoney partners with Brink’s, Loomis International (formerly Via Mat), Malca-Amit, G4S and Rhenus Logistics. Storage fees are highly competitive and there is also the option of having metal delivered.



Goldmoney currently has over 25,000 customers worldwide and holds over $1.6 billion of precious metals in its partner vaults.



Goldmoney is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and complies with Jersey's anti-money laundering laws and regulations. Goldmoney has established industry-leading governance policies and procedures to protect customers' assets with independent audit reporting every 3 months by two leading audit firms.



