It is a month after Britain’s surprise vote to leave the EU. A new Conservative Prime Minister and Chancellor are in place, both David Cameron and George Osborne having fallen on their swords. The third man in the…
The consolidation of June’s price rises for gold and silver continues. Predictably, technical analysts are now talking prices down, expecting gold to test the 55-day moving average currently at $1280, and possibly the…
The earliest signs are developing of hyperinflation, more correctly described as a collapse of the purchasing power of all the major government currencies. Central bankers are almost certainly unaware of this danger,…
Goldmoney's Las Vegas Townhall Featuring George Gilder and Peter Schiff Goldmoney Co-founder, Josh Crumb and CEO, Darrell MacMullin host the Las Vegas Townhall featuring best-selling author, George Gilder, and Peter…
Following the Brexit shock, gold and silver have been consolidating the sharp rise that followed. This consolidation, which started after America’s Independence Day, has been in the form of a relatively shallow…
Messrs Carney and Osborne are turning out to be a dangerous double-act for UK residential property investors. They have been using monetary and fiscal policies through a combination of directed bank lending, selectively…
At Goldmoney, we have noticed that account-holders sell gold to preload their Goldmoney cards when gold rises. This makes sense. People are using their accounts as money, which is exactly what they should be doing. A…
This week, we have seen an increase in client activity as the number of orders received increased after the Brexit referendum. Clients have been seen net selling gold and silver in order to take advantage of the profits…
In my view, this new bout of turmoil in financial markets is the prelude to the final demise of government currency. If I’m right, a long-expected collapse in the purchasing power, and of the very concept of fiat…
Goldmoney Presents International Banking & the Future of Money Money is the bedrock on which functioning economies stand. Stable, reliable currency – serving as both a store of value and providing a liquid medium…