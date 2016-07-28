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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Brexit post-mortem

It is a month after Britain’s surprise vote to leave the EU. A new Conservative Prime Minister and Chancellor are in place, both David Cameron and George Osborne having fallen on their swords. The third man in the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Technicians turning bearish

The consolidation of June’s price rises for gold and silver continues. Predictably, technical analysts are now talking prices down, expecting gold to test the 55-day moving average currently at $1280, and possibly the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The real message from asset inflation

The earliest signs are developing of hyperinflation, more correctly described as a collapse of the purchasing power of all the major government currencies. Central bankers are almost certainly unaware of this danger,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Using Goldmoney’s preloaded card

At Goldmoney, we have noticed that account-holders sell gold to preload their Goldmoney cards when gold rises. This makes sense. People are using their accounts as money, which is exactly what they should be doing. A…

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Alasdair Macleod

The prospects for money

In my view, this new bout of turmoil in financial markets is the prelude to the final demise of government currency. If I’m right, a long-expected collapse in the purchasing power, and of the very concept of fiat…

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