Using Goldmoney’s preloaded card

Jul 7, 2016 · Alasdair Macleod

At Goldmoney, we have noticed that account-holders sell gold to preload their Goldmoney cards when gold rises.

This makes sense. People are using their accounts as money, which is exactly what they should be doing.

A Goldmoney payments account compliments a fiat currency account, and gives people options. Everyone who has a Goldmoney account also has a conventional debit or credit card, both of which they can use for day-to-day payments. By running a Goldmoney account alongside a conventional bank card, you give yourself added payment flexibility.

Let’s assume you plan to take someone out to dinner. Beforehand, you look at the price of gold. If it is up, measured in your normal currency, preloading your card in order to pay for your dinner will make it less costly than using your normal bank card, compared with yesterday. If the gold price is down, you just use your bank card. In other words, you use the money that gives you the best deal.

This is the point about money. It is not an investment, so computing what you initially paid for gold and your profit or loss on it is not the point. You have to look at it as a competing form of money, which can give you an economic benefit.

I don’t think any analysts have adequately described the benefits of being able to use two different forms of money for daily purchases, because this facility has been rarely available until now. But is clear, from Goldmoney’s experience of how users use their cards, that consciously or unconsciously, this is what their customers are now doing. As a user myself, I am certainly benefiting from this dual-money approach to spending.

Admittedly, my current experience is somewhat unusual, because of the turmoil around Brexit. But my experience of gold versus sterling is a good illustration of why it works so well.

About four months ago, I planned a trip to Canada, which, it so happened, was to be at the same time as the British referendum on leaving the EU. I paid for the flights, hotels and car hire several months ahead. That left the issue of spending money, about which I did nothing, other to ensure I had adequate funds in both my Goldmoney and regular bank accounts.

Before the vote, sterling was strong, which impacted negatively on the purchasing power of gold measured in sterling, so I drew down on my regular bank debit card to pay for local expenses in Canada. Then came the surprise vote for Brexit, and the gold price, measured in sterling, took off like a scalded cat.

The sterling rate for Canadian dollars was also trashed, but I still had my gold, which actually bought significantly more than before, even measured in Canadian dollars. From that time, I have used my Goldmoney card for local expenses. So instead of worrying about the collapse in sterling, I have continued to enjoy my stay in Canada by using gold.

I could, of course, have taken out a travel company’s pre-loaded card, and bought my Canadian dollars well in advance. By locking in the rate, I would have had the advantage of certainty, but lost the flexibility gained by using gold as a rival form of money. In the event, I was far better off retaining that flexibility.

I share this experience with my readers as a lesson for us all.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.